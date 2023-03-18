Larissa Schwartz Sells 452 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Okta Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.83. 3,014,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $176.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Okta by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Okta by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 62,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Okta from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

