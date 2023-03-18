Lawrence J. Ball Acquires 500 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $18,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $456,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

National Bankshares Trading Down 3.1 %

NKSH opened at $35.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $43.78.

National Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous None dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in National Bankshares by 122.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in National Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

