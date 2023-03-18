Lear (NYSE:LEA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Lear in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

LEA stock opened at $134.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.87. Lear has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lear by 2,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 44.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

