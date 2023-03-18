Leonard M. Greenstein Sells 5,313 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CFO Leonard M. Greenstein sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $71,406.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 247,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

