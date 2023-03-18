Leslie Kohn Sells 11,881 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 11,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $913,054.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 917,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,526,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,868. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMBA. Roth Mkm lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Ambarella Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,119,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,674,000 after purchasing an additional 638,557 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 461,871 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

