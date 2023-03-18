Leslie Kohn Sells 11,881 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 11,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $913,054.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 917,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,526,397.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ambarella Price Performance
Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,868. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on AMBA. Roth Mkm lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital lowered Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.
Institutional Trading of Ambarella
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.