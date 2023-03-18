Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960,519.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

LILAK remained flat at $7.81 during trading on Friday. 3,871,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 469.3% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LILAK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

