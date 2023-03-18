Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960,519.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
LILAK remained flat at $7.81 during trading on Friday. 3,871,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $11.32.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.
A number of analysts have commented on LILAK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
