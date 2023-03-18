Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,099 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LILAK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer purchased 75,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960,519.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

LILAK stock remained flat at $7.81 during trading on Friday. 3,871,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,568. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

