LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Kevin Michael Mullins Sells 43,705 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $268,348.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,609,847 shares in the company, valued at $34,444,460.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Michael Mullins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Kevin Michael Mullins sold 800 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $4,888.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Kevin Michael Mullins sold 122,295 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $748,445.40.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. 1,447,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,313. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

