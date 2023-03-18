Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Lightbridge Stock Performance

Lightbridge stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.82. 31,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,506. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.78. Lightbridge has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,241,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,065.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lightbridge

Lightbridge Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTBR. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 34,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel technology. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

