Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Lightbridge Stock Performance
Lightbridge stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.82. 31,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,506. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.78. Lightbridge has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $10.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Ak Jensen Investment Managemen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,241,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,065.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lightbridge
Lightbridge Company Profile
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel technology. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
Featured Articles
