Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lilium from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Lilium from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.
Lilium Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LILM opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Lilium has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.
Lilium Company Profile
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
