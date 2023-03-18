Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading Down 2%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 70.20 ($0.86). 544,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 191,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.60 ($0.87).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 69.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.83, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of £83.68 million, a PE ratio of 2,340.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products include fully financed litigation, funding for international arbitration, law firm/portfolio funding, security for costs, judgement enforcing fund, and litigation finance for companies.

