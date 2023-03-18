Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.
Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $66.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,521. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
