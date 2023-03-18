Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LOB. Raymond James initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ LOB opened at $25.88 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 22.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

