Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.73.

Logitech International Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,092. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.73. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,096,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Logitech International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,094,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after purchasing an additional 538,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Logitech International by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after purchasing an additional 420,006 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 375,685 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

