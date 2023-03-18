Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $57.39

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.39 and traded as low as $56.18. Lonza Group shares last traded at $57.81, with a volume of 63,377 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $701.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Lonza Group AG is engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, Capsule and Health Ingredients, and Corporate. The Biologics segment serves as contract development and manufacturing partner for biopharmaceuticals, catering customers for all clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle.

