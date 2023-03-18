Loop Capital Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $190.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE opened at $193.40 on Thursday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $212.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

