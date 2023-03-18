LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in LPL Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 28,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 61.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 27.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LPL Financial Stock Down 3.5 %

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPLA traded down $7.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.47. 2,529,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,722. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.05. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.47 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.52%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.