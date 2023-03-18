LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. 516,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,663. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $363.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LSI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

