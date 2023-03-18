LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
LSI Industries Stock Performance
Shares of LYTS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. 516,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,663. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $363.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
