Lufax (NYSE:LU) PT Lowered to $3.00 at HSBC

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HSBC from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LU. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lufax from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lufax from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.40 to $1.60 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded Lufax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lufax from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Price Performance

NYSE:LU opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Lufax has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lufax

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Lufax by 6,974.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lufax by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 529,594 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 336,739 shares during the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.