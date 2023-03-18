Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $7.80 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.58.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Down 13.4 %
NASDAQ:LVLU traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 137,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.
