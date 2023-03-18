Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading 15.1% Higher This Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $67.27 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

