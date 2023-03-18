Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LAZR has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

