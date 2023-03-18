MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MGNX. Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.65. 971,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,180. MacroGenics has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $408.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.97.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,729,963 shares in the company, valued at $51,332,182.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,729,963 shares in the company, valued at $51,332,182.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $32,393.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,000. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 9.9% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

