MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,436 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 3.2% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DVN traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,300,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,758,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.30. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

