MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $165,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zoetis by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after purchasing an additional 736,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zoetis by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,479,000 after purchasing an additional 664,410 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after acquiring an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.47. 3,605,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

