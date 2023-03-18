MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Invests $3.70 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for 2.0% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $329.18. 8,679,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

