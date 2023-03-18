MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,904 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,281. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

