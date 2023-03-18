MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New $155,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Blackstone
In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock worth $1,726,902,967. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Price Performance
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.
About Blackstone
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.