MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $64.24. The company had a trading volume of 405,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,357. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $78.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25.

