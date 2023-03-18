MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,153,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $37.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

