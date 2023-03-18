MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 1,475 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded down $7.02 on Friday, hitting $195.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,372. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.15. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $264.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.