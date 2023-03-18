MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 4,945 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Crown Castle by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.26. 3,556,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,829. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

