MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes $201,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.18.

EOG traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.75. 11,147,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,420. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.04.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.