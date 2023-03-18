MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes $201,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,555 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at EOG Resources
In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EOG Resources Stock Down 1.7 %
EOG traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.75. 11,147,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,420. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.04.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EOG Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EOG Resources (EOG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.