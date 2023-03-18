MagnetGold Trading Down 4.4% This Week (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001265 BTC on major exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $94.40 million and approximately $445.72 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

