Mammoth (MMT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $15.16 Million

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Mammoth has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mammoth has a total market cap of $15.16 million and $18,322.04 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mammoth Coin Profile

MMT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00233955 USD and is up 4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26,103.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

