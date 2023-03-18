MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

MannKind Price Performance

MNKD traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,809,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. MannKind has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 188.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $52,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,040,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,751,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Featured Stories

