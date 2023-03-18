ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAN. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.
ManpowerGroup Trading Down 1.6 %
MAN traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 735,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,885. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $101.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,652,000 after buying an additional 519,744 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,233,000 after buying an additional 509,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 261,217 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
