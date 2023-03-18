ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAN. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

MAN traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.75. The company had a trading volume of 735,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,885. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $101.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,652,000 after buying an additional 519,744 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 60.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,233,000 after buying an additional 509,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after buying an additional 261,217 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

