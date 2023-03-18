Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. 2,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Mapfre from €1.77 ($1.90) to €1.75 ($1.88) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Grupo Santander upgraded Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Mapfre alerts:

Mapfre Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.