Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.35). The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 7.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $954.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $32.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 14,413.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,670,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,080.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

