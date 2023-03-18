Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MARPS stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.20. 13,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,457 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.