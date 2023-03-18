Mark C. Mckenna Sells 25,000 Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $2,903,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of RXDX stock traded down $6.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.62. 851,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,958. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $129.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.36 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a quick ratio of 31.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXDX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110,292 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,891,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

