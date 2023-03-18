Mark E. Dmytruk Sells 29,762 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 29,762 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $38,988.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of DNA stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after buying an additional 40,099,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,675,000 after buying an additional 39,460,799 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,981,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after buying an additional 9,123,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

