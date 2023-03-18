Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Marten Transport Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $20.23. 854,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Marten Transport Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 4,463.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 674,813 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Marten Transport by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 383,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,430,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 2,114.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 254,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 242,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Marten Transport by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after buying an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

