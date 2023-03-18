Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Marten Transport Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $20.23. 854,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
See Also
