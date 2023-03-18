Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,148 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,412,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of -210.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

