Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Reynald Baribault Acquires 300 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) Director Reynald Baribault acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.15 per share, with a total value of $14,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,874.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.