Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MTRN stock traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $105.26. The stock had a trading volume of 470,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,039. Materion has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $118.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.89.

Insider Transactions at Materion

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Materion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,780,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 329,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materion

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.