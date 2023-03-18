Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.13

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.13 and traded as high as $9.30. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 7,635 shares.

Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $179.57 million, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 593,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

