MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Shares Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MBIA by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in MBIA by 82.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MBIA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MBIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

MBI traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.68. 1,147,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,874. MBIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $476.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBI. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

