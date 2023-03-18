McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $72.62. 2,680,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,181. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

