McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.89.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ELV traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $463.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,080. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.